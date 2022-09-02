Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, native of Braisil

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, died in Waddington at the home of her granddaughter Thursday.

She was born August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Braisil.

The funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Star Lake.

There will be a calling hour one hour before the funeral at Hawley Funeral Home, Star Lake.

Arrangements are with Hawley Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.