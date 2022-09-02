Amber Alert canceled, baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
L.E.A.'s Diner
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs correctional officers to help operate the jail.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.
Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border
Hotis Motel
County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations

Latest News

The Indian River football team finds itself in a new class as it prepares for the 2022 season.
Warriors eye postseason run in new class
Ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden and Rep. Kevin McCarthy are presenting their...
Biden, GOP vie for 'soul of America'
A sign advertises jobs in this file photo.
Fed is hoping August hiring report will show slowdown
Wake Up Weather
Hot & humid by afternoon