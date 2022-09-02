Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County

North Country Barns
Steven Cobb: North Country Barns
Steven Cobb: North Country Barns(SLC Arts Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country.

“With the onset of the pandemic, and moved by the bleakness of the times, I turned my attention to depicting the remains of old barns throughout the north country. The grayness of the weathered barn-wood led me to simplify my palette to black and white, concentrating strictly on value to capture mood. Although some works are based on the subjects remoteness in the rural north country landscape, I select most of the barns based on their state of disrepair. Whether it’s siding that has fallen or roofs that have collapsed and uncovered the timbers or “bones” of the structure, or simply the unpainted weathered wood or “skin”. It’s my hope that they convey the austere desperation of a form attempting to somehow hopelessly remain the iconic structure that they once were.” – Steven Cob

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
L.E.A.'s Diner
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs correctional officers to help operate the jail.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.
Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Teens electrocuted and killed after truck crash in Oswego County

Latest News

Jefferson County SPCA
Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my
20 Under 40
Nominations open for ‘20 Under 40′
The Indian River football team finds itself in a new class as it prepares for the 2022 season.
Warriors eye postseason run in new class
Wake Up Weather
Hot & humid by afternoon