Art Exhibit in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

View a solo exhibition by local artist Steven Cobb from September 3-10, on display at the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center. This exhibit will feature a series of twelve paintings of old barns found around the North Country.

“With the onset of the pandemic, and moved by the bleakness of the times, I turned my attention to depicting the remains of old barns throughout the north country. The grayness of the weathered barn-wood led me to simplify my palette to black and white, concentrating strictly on value to capture mood. Although some works are based on the subjects remoteness in the rural north country landscape, I select most of the barns based on their state of disrepair. Whether it’s siding that has fallen or roofs that have collapsed and uncovered the timbers or “bones” of the structure, or simply the unpainted weathered wood or “skin”. It’s my hope that they convey the austere desperation of a form attempting to somehow hopelessly remain the iconic structure that they once were.” – Steven Cob

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.