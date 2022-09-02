Arthur E. Green, 80, of DeKalb, died on September 1, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Arthur E. Green, 80, of DeKalb, died on September 1, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private, and burial will be at Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 59 loving years, Leona, his son Arthur Green Jr. of DeKalb, his daughter Patricia Green of DeKalb, his sister Marian and her husband Kermit Morgan of Canton, granddaughters, Gabriel Green-Todd, and Harley Green-Coffey, both of DeKalb, several nieces and nephews.

Arthur was born on April 23, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Everett and Eunice Holland Green.

He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1962. Arthur married Leona Strate on August 31, 1963, at the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church, with Reverend Best officiating. He was a past member of the DeKalb Junction United Methodist Church. Arthur worked on his family farm his whole life because he loved working the land. He always took pride in the fact that his farm was well taken care of. He also drove school bus for Hermon DeKalb Central School until his retirement in 1977.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the DeKalb Junction Volunteer Fire Department.

