CNY Playhouse Production of SpaceBar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Kyle Sugarman is a 16-year-old on a mission; he has an utterly unproducible play with Broadway dreams and an adolescent imagination threatening to run rampant. Escaping to New York to find a home for his magnum opus, Kyle finds himself facing off with a flighty producer, while also dealing with the absence of his deadbeat father and flirtations with the Captain of the Girls Swim Team back at home.

Ever closer to seeing his name in lights, Kyle searches for understanding in this comedic drama about young ambition and the need to settle scores.

