Congressional candidates exchange strong words

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Strong words like “traitor” and “unhinged” are being exchanged in the race for the 21st Congressional District.

Democrat Matt Castelli says his Republican opponent, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, is unfit for office. He’s also calling her a traitor.

After the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate, Stefanik called the FBI’s action “a complete abuse and overreach of its authority.”

In a statement Wednesday, Castelli wrote Stefanik’s “defense of these serious crimes and dangerous attacks on federal law enforcement have shown her for the traitor that she is.”

In an interview with 7 News on Friday, he said, “She’s certainly consistently putting her own political interest at odds with our nation, and our national security.”

This comes after a released Department of Justice court filing Tuesday regarding the raid. The filing gave a detailed account of its evidence of obstruction of justice and a photo showing documents found at the estate. Some labeled “Top Secret” and “Secret.”

Stefanik has long defended the former president and has criticized the FBI.

On Thursday, she tweeted the raid was the “Russian Hoax 2.0,” saying the White House used the Department of Justice and FBI as political weapons to target Trump, who she says is Biden’s most likely 2024 opponent.

In a statement to 7 News, Stefanik’s senior advisor responded to Castelli’s claims by calling him “unhinged.”

He wrote, “Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli from Poughkeepsie worked for Susan Rice in Obama’s White House and tried to launch a deep state coup against President Trump.”

Castelli and Stefanik go head-to-head in November’s election.

See Stefanik’s advisor’s full statement below:

“Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli from Poughkeepsie worked for Susan Rice in Obama’s White House and tried to launch a deep state coup against President Trump. He supports Joe Biden who last night viciously smeared millions of fellow Americans because they are Trump Republicans, declaring them a threat to Democracy. North Country voters find Downstate Democrat Matt Castelli’s rhetoric unhinged and disgraceful. This unhinged Downstate Democrat who has reduced himself to filming deranged selfie videos on social media seeking the support of Hollywood liberal elites and Far-Left Media talking heads, and who moved to Upstate New York just to run for Congress, is going to get a big wake-up call come November when North Country voters send him and his gun banning, tax-hiking, Green New Deal hugging Far-Left ideas packing.”

