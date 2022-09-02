Copenhagen extends fire department’s deadline

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A deadline given to the Copenhagen Fire Department by the village is extended through September 12.

The decision was made so the fire department has time to discuss options with its members.

Last week the village gave the department two options: hand over control to the village or dissolve.

It comes after a state audit showed the department’s books didn’t add up.

The department failed to meet Wednesday’s deadline.

Fire department president Jim Henry said the department sent the village a registered letter, but Mayor Mark Souva says the village hasn’t received it.

“We’re just looking for some time to make a decision within the body,” Henry said. “I, myself, is not going to make a decision for the whole body.”

Village officials say they’re setting a deadline so the four towns who get fire service from Copenhagen can make their own decisions for next years’ budgets.

Trustee Kim Vogt says if the department chooses to turn over its books to the village, the town of Pinckney could extend its contract.

She says the town of Denmark could re-sign in 2024 after deciding not to renew its contract in 2023.

