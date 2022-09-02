Fish spawning projects complete, says state

Black River near Dexter
Black River near Dexter(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.

The state says the new spawning habitats for native fish species are critical for local economies and ecological diversity in the region.

