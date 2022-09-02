Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd J. Camidge, Jr., 68, Watertown, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening on August 31st, 2022.

Graveside service will be 1 pm on Monday September 12th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Melvin Lincoln, Watertown; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend Jay Zimmer. He was predeceased by his wife Eunice, a brother Keenan, a sister Norma Gray, his companion Donna Pelc, a niece Elaine Lincoln and his cat “Midnight”.

He was born in Carthage, April 20, 1954, a son to Floyd and Eva Smith Camidge, Sr. He married Eunice Schultz. She predeceased him. Floyd worked for DOHL Janitorial for several years.

Floyd was a loving and caring person who put everyone’s feelings and interest ahead of his own. He enjoyed watching stock car races.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

