Heuvelton diner reopening after reaching tax payment deal

L.E.A.'s Diner
L.E.A.'s Diner
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - After striking a deal with the state, L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton will be back open on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Taxation and Finance seized the property for failure to pay sales tax.

Owner Steve Bogardus said that after he took over the business in 2016 he had a fire, then a fuel tank was discovered on the property, and then the pandemic hit.

He said it has been tough to keep up.

However, after setting up a payment plan with the state, Bogardus has the keys back to the diner.

“I have a payment agreement with them and I can stay open as long as I meet all the agreements. And it’s a huge thanks for the community; the outreach since this happened has been tremendous and I can’t thank the community enough,” he said.

The diner opens Sunday morning with a buffet.

