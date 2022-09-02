Hot & humid by afternoon

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day might start out chilly, but it will feel like summer again by afternoon.

The dew point, though, will climb along with the temperature, so it will also be on the muggy side.

It will be sunny with highs around 80.

It stays warm overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday will be another hot day. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and 75 on Labor Day.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

It will be sunny and in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
L.E.A.'s Diner
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs correctional officers to help operate the jail.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.
Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border
Hotis Motel
County slaps Hotis Motel with codes violations

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7
Warmer on Friday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A tease of what’s ahead