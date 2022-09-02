Jason P. Kennedy, 48, of Massena

The family of Jason P. Kennedy, are deeply saddened by his unexpectedly passing, he just turned 48 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Jason P. Kennedy, are deeply saddened by his unexpectedly passing, he just turned 48 years old. The family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, at 64 Andrews Street Massena, on Tuesday September 6, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Jason was born in Massena, NY to John P. and Linda (Wilson) Kennedy on August 24, 1974. He attended Massena Schools, Graduating from Massena Central High School in 1992. Jason continued his education at Canton ATC, and shortly after, began working with The New York Power Authority and attended journeyman school in Buffalo, NY. He belonged to the Local IBEW No. 2032 and was employed with Arconic Massena Operations - West Plant as a mechanic at the time of his passing.

Jason was an avid Buffalo Bills fan, enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River with his family and friends. He cherished the times spent with his family and children during their annual vacations to Great Escape and Darien Lake. As a person who enjoyed the outdoors, Jason could be found camping with his family at Barnhart and Coles Creek in his free time.

Jason is survived by his mother Linda of Massena, his loving children, Joselyn Kennedy of Clearwater, FL, Austin John-Michael Kennedy of Massena, and his siblings; Jodi and Kaycee Kennedy both of Massena.

Jason is also survived by his significant other Elizabeth Bradish and two stepchildren Amethyst Wood and Hailey Bradish, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolence with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

