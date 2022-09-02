Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several small animals came to the Jefferson County SPCA this week. They were part of a hoarding case in the Rochester area.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are rabbits, guinea pigs, spiny mice, and zebra finches.

The main shelter on Water Street in Watertown is open, even though it might look like a mess as they upgrade the vet wing.

You can stop by the shelter to check out what pets are available. You can also visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page -- or call 315-782-3260.

