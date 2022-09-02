Library seeks historic items for 100th anniversary celebration

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Public Library is getting ready to celebrate 100 years of being open to the public after it burned in 1921.

Now the library is ready to kick off a full week of festivities and is asking the public for help.

Officials say they are looking for any items that are somehow related to the library that they can display during the celebration.

“Nothing in particular. Just something that reflects the library. Old library book, something they found in the library that they were given or won as a prize, anything,” said Penny Kerfien, executive director, Ogdensburg Public Library.

Kerfien says if members of the community find anything that relates to the library, they should contact the library.

The library will celebrate the centennial on the week of October 21, with multiple activities taking place.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.