Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population

Homeless person
Homeless person(MGN, Dmitry G / Wikimedia)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people.

The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.

This is the first time the organization has received funding to address homelessness in the area.

The Development Authority of the North Country, which handles some of the group’s administrative duties, said there are no specific plans for the money yet.

DANC Director of Development Michelle Capone said the group has eight years to spend the funding, but possible projects could include a temporary shelter or a housing voucher program.

Capone said data is being collected and needs are being identified. The group plans to submit proposals either by the end of the year or early 2023.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development ultimately decides how the money can be spent.

