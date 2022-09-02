Nominations open for ‘20 Under 40′

20 Under 40
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to nominate emerging leaders for the annual “20 Under 40″ awards.

NNY Magazines editor Holly Boname explained the process.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The awards are for people under 40 years old who exemplify leadership and are role models in their professions.

Nominations are open for people in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties. Honorees are announced in late November

Nominations can be made at nny360.com. You can also email hboname@wdt.net or call 315-661-2381.

