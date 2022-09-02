Registration open for Watertown tennis tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For local tennis players of all ages, there’s a tournament coming up that may be of interest. It will be a full day of action on the courts in Watertown.

The annual City of Watertown tennis tournament will be held Saturday, September 10 at the Watertown High School tennis courts.

It’s for adults and juniors in many different divisions.

It’s not just competitive tennis but also a social event...

Registration is open to next Wednesday. You can do that at nctennisassoc.com.

