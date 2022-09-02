Teens electrocuted and killed after truck crash in Oswego County

REDFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Two teenagers died Wednesday night after touching live wires, following a truck crash near Redfield.

That’s according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on County Route 17 around 10:45 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a downed tree. The truck wound up in a ditch.

The department said a pair of 17-year-olds, Madysen Young of Sandy Creek, and Matthew Bice of Albion, got out of the truck, and while climbing from the ditch, touched live wires that were tangled with the down tree.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A pair of 16-year-old boys who were also in the truck survived the incident.

