Warriors eye postseason run in new class

In sports, football and high school soccer topped the local sports menu Thursday.

The Indian River football team is looking for another run to the postseason this year.

The Warriors rolled through the regular season in 2021, posting a 4-0 record, 2-0 in the Class A National Division.

In the postseason the Warriors earned a trip to the Section III Class A championship game at the Dome, losing to Christian Brothers Academy.

Most of the players from last year’s roster have graduated and coach Cory Marsell has a young group this season, with just a handful of starters on both sides of the ball.

Marsell says there are a few things the Warriors have to do to be successful this season...

“You know the chemistry between the kids, them coming out and having fun, buying into what we do and just to continue to work hard,” he said. “I think if they do all those things that we’ll have a shot at competing in every game.”

As for the strength of this year’s team, the players say the defense is a little bit ahead of the offense as the Warriors get ready to open the season.

“I think it’s our offense,” center Kaeden Chartrand said. “Our defense is looking really good. I think our offense needs a little bit of work but we’re in a good position right now. Just stay focused, stay focused on our team and just play ball.”



“Just playing together, being close as a unit,” Brady Lynch said. “Our offensive line just has to keep going, got to keep getting better. That’s the most important part of every team, really.”

The Warriors enter unfamiliar territory this season, moving down in class from Class A to Class B due to enrollment size.

Indian River is disappointed that they won’t get a chance to take care of some unfinished business in Class A, but looking forward to seeing what they can do against some tough competition in Class B.

“We won’t be able to see the same teams as last year and see how good we are compared to the team last year,” Kane Lynch said, “but like you said we have Carthage and Watertown and those are two of our biggest games, especially Carthage. I mean, I’m just glad we got them on the schedule.”

“You know, Class B, a lot of unknowns,” Marsell said. “We don’t really know -- we know the names, but we don’t know what they’re about. That’s a disadvantage for us but they don’t really know about us either so, you know, we’re going to learn in a hurry and we better be ready because I know they’re going to be.”

The Warriors open up Section III play at Carthage on Friday, September 9, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

General Brown hosted South Lewis in girls’ Frontier League soccer Thursday.

There was only one goal in the first half. Kori Nichols stuck home the loose ball to put General Brown up 1-0 at the half.

General Brown goes on to beat South Lewis 2-1.

Salmon River battled Gouverneur in the Jeffers tournament semifinals.

Kristen Burns had the redirect but Joryan Addison makes the save.

Liz Riutta had 10 saves on the day at the other end.

Nici House-Bowman scored twice as Gouverneur blanks Salmon River 2-0.

The other semi had host Potsdam facing off against Norwood-Norfolk.

Lindy Beturs had the point-blank shot that Caramia Carista made the stop on.

Emma Brosell got Potsdam on the scoreboard.

Betrus added a second-half goal as Potsdam wins 2-0.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

South Jefferson 2, Chittenango 1

Heuvelton 5, Norwood-Norfolk 0

OFA 6, Morristown 0

Northeastern Clinton 5, Malone 0

Canton 0, Chazy 0; Chazy 3, Canton 2 (shootout)

Edwards-Knox 2, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Pulaski 0, Thousand Islands 0

General Brown 2, South Lewis 1

Gouverneur 2, Salmon River 0

Potsdam 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Men’s college soccer

Potsdam 1, SUNY Canton 0

St. Lawrence 2, SUNY Geneseo 0

Women’s college soccer

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Canton 0

St. Lawrence 3, Hartwick 1

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 100, Indian River 75

