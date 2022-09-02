Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water levels are low in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Boaters are taking note and it may affect their plans in the future.

For river rats like Bob Metzger, boating is the best part of the summer. But due to below-average water levels, the season is coming to an early close.

“We pay for May through the end of September. I just had to take my boat out here early because of the low water levels,” he said.

According to the International Joint Commission, water levels on Lake Ontario are 6 to 7 inches below what’s normal for this time of year. Come October, the lake could drop by another 6 inches.

What happens in the lake feeds into the St. Lawrence River.

“We’re all very frustrated. I may not be bringing a boat up here next year because of it,” said Metzger.

Fellow boater Gary Muisus says he was caught off guard by the water levels.

“In our bay where our dock is we have enough water. We can handle it alright. You just have to be careful out there in the river because these stones are coming up that were invisible earlier in the year,” he said.

Others haven’t noticed anything amiss with the water and plan to spend the rest of the season doing what they normally do.

“It was good when we came in in the spring, and it’s fine right now in the fall. It’s as good as it gets right now,” said Rick Iorio, boat owner.

“People are still coming in. It may affect private owners with fixed docks where the water makes it difficult. But here in Clayton, as you can see, we’re getting them in there and it should be a busy weekend,” said Bill Richardson, Clayton village dock worker.

Dire to some, a nuisance for many, and invisible to others.

Everyone’s handling the low water levels on the lake and river differently as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

