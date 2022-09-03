Autos on the River returns to Cape Vincent

Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some have taken the drive to Cape Vincent to see unique old rides.

The village’s Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s annual Autos on the River Saturday afternoon.

It’s a vintage and classic automobile show that brought out dozens of car enthusiasts to show off their sweet rides.

One participant who brought out his classic Chevrolet for the first time, says the comradery amongst collectors is something that can’t be matched.

“Usually it’s some elderly people, but now we have a lot of these sports cars that are out and about, kind of pushing the old antiques back a little bit,” said Larry Edus.

The cars were judged in 15 different categories with the winner in each taking home a trophy, and of course, some bragging rights.

