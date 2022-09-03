Barbara A. Shatraw, 93, of Copenhagen

Barbara A. Shatraw, 93, of Watson Road, died peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Shatraw, 93, of Watson Road, died peacefully Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville, NY.

Born in Ogdensburg, New York on March 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Nelson & Josephine (Thorpe) Keeler. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Albert Joseph Shatraw on October 31, 1965, in Stockholm, NY.

Barbara worked at various restaurants until her marriage and then she was primarily a homemaker, up until her death she was a substitute Family Care Provider for the DDSO for the past 30 years.

She is survived by her children; Julie Harris & her companion Tom Ritz, Copenhagen, Josephine (Danny) Atchley, Alabama; and her late husband’s daughter, Judy Aldous, Colton, who she thought of as her own daughter.

Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Danielle Adkins, Steven Barker, Robbie Harris, Jr., Nicholas Harris, Alexander Harris, Morgan Young, Cole Young, Rodney Aldous, Marty Aldous, Terry Aldous, and Tammy Hall. Along with her 4- great-grandchildren, Hunter, Cadence, LeeAnn, and Isabella, and one on the way along with several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed reading books and watching her soaps and spending time at home with her family.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband Albert Shatraw in 1998, and her son, Albert F. Shatraw in 2016, her two brothers, Bernard Keeler & Patrick Keeler: her sisters, Eileen Keeler, and Marcella Elliott.

A Graveside committal service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Hillside Cemetery, Champion, with the Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. There will be no public calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences in her memory can be made at: www.lundyfuneralhome.com

