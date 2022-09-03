Friday Sports: High school Friday Night Lights begin for the season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The first football Friday night of the high school season was Friday with a handful of games.

We start with Section 3 Class A football from Carthage as the Comets hosted the Watertown Cyclones.

The Comets get on the board first when Josh Bigelow takes it in from 2 yards out: 6-0 Carthage.

In the 2nd quarter, it’s Bigelow again. This time from 3 yards out. The Comets expand their lead to 14-0.

Then it was Comets quarterback Kalel Tavaga calling his own number. He goes 29 yards for the score: 21-0 Carthage.

With under a minute left in the half, Bigelow goes in untouched from 6 yards out: 28-0 Comets.

With 10 seconds left in the 1st half, Tavaga scores from a yard out: 35-0 Carthage.

Carthage goes on to beat Watertown 49-6.

In a non-league opener in Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence Central hosted AuSable Valley.

Patriots quarterback Carson Garcia dumps off to Ethan Depo for the 21 yard gain. That sets up Korvin Dixson for the 1 yard touchdown run: 7-0 Patriots at the half.

AuSable Valley beats St. Lawrence Central 27-6.

In NAC Boys’ Soccer, the John Jeffers Tournament Championship saw Massena vs. Parishville Hopkinton.

The Raiders’ Chris Marasco to Drew Smutz for the sharp shot. Noah Phippen makes the diving save.

Then it was Tom Genge to Smutz, with a shot off Phippen just wide.

One of the Panthers’ best chances came from John Snell, but Colin Patterson leaps for one of his five saves.

Aiden Aldous and Seth Collins scored the goals as Massena wins its first-ever Jeffers title with a 2-0 win over Parishville-Hopkinton.

Indian River hosted Carthage in the championship game of the Indian River tournament.

One goal would decide this one as Gage Marino’s tally in the 1st half would be all the scoring as Carthage blanks Indian River 1-0.

The Syracuse Football team opens up its 2022 season Saturday night. For the orange, it’s a chance to make a statement under the big top.

A Saturday night game at the JMA Dome against a conference opponent.

That’s what awaits Syracuse this weekend against Louisville.

The Cardinals possess an outstanding quarterback in Malik Cunningham. He’s the heart and soul of the Louisville offense. Coach Babers knows his team will have its hands full.

As far as his team is concerned, Babers knows what the older players can do. Its the ones who are playing their first game that he has concern about.

Syracuse hosts Louisville, Saturday night at 8 PM with the game on the ACC Network.

