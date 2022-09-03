Gerald A. Storey, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Storey passed away Saturday, September 3rd at Samaritan Summit Village with his family by his side. He was 81 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife, Loretta.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Sanford Corners Cemetery following the service.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown

