Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect

By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul is reminding New Yorkers of new concealed carry laws that are now in effect.

In response to the U.S Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the state’s open carry laws, the governor signed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

The laws contain strengthened background checks as well as all new applicants having to complete 16 hours of in-person live classroom instruction and get at least 80% on a written test following the course.

The governor says the new laws are a way to standardize the rules across the state.

“Make sure that gun owners have the skills, the knowledge necessary to carry, to store their guns because we’re not stripping the right away. We’re just saying you have to do it in a very responsible way. And we believe that the training is going to be significant,” said Hochul.

New York State has launched a new gun safety website to provide the public, gun owners, and gun dealers with a comprehensive, one-stop location for information about the new laws. You can find the link to that on or website wwny tv dot com

