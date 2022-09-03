Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce W. Germain, 93, formerly of Brownville, passed away September 2, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Samaritan Keep Home, where Joyce had been a resident for the past eight years.

Joyce was born October 7, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN, daughter of William Harban and Emma Duclos. She was adopted by Emma’s second husband Fred Duclos. She graduated from Saranac Lake High School. She married Robert F. Wood. Mr. Wood died on December 7, 1969. Later she married Terrence Germain, the marriage ended in divorce.

Joyce retired from the Association of the Blind and Visually Impaired where she was responsible for fundraising. Previously, in its early beginnings, she was the Executive Director of Save the River, prior to that, President and Executive Director of the YWCA.

Joyce volunteered and was 2nd Vice-President of the Lions Club, served on the board of Watertown’s Community Chest and was a member at Ives Hill Country Club playing in the Women’s League. Joyce most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was lovingly called “Gramma” and “Mima”.

Surviving are her children, Robert F. (Patricia) Wood, Jr. Liverpool, Suzanne J. (Jerry) Mackey, Brownville, Stephen F. (Lynne) Wood, Watertown, Gregory M. (Dawn) Wood, Cicero, nine grandchildren, Katie, Christie, Michelle, Jamie, Janna, Justin, Jessica, Adam, Brian, ten great grandchildren and Penny (Ray) Kaercher, Pittsburg, PA, who Joyce loved like a daughter. Her brother William Duclos died before her.

Joyce’s family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff of Samaritan Keep Home for their wonderful, compassionate care of their mother.

There will be no calling hours. A private funeral will be held for the immediate family. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.

