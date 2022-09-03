Lisbon man faces menacing charges

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.

They say their investigation revealed Francis had pointed what appeared to be a revolver at the victim’s head, causing the victim to fear for their life.

Francis was later located and taken into custody.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Lisbon Town Court at a later date.

The first football Friday night of the high school season was Friday with a handful of games.
Friday Sports: High school Friday Night Lights begin for the season
WWNY Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
