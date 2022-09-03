Man accused of sexually assaulting 90-year-old woman at nursing home

Peris Ross, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a resident at a Cincinnati-area assisted living facility. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati man is accused of sexually assaulting a 90-year-old nursing home resident.

WXIX reports Peris Ross, 35, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and facing charges after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Hyde Park Health Center Assisted Living.

“My friend saw the marks, the scars and the evidence,” said Frances Knighten, a lifelong friend of the woman’s daughter.

Knighten said she thinks of the woman as her own mother.

“To get a call like that, with my friend saying, ‘you’re not going to believe this, but my momma got raped.’ I was like, what? Are you kidding me?” Knighten said.

The longtime friend said she would visit the woman at the nursing home, and being a minister, she would pray with the other residents.

Knighten said she’s worried there could be other victims. She urged everyone to check in and visit their friends or loved ones who are in a nursing home.

According to court documents, a judge set Ross’ bond at $60,000.

The assisted living facility did not immediately comment regarding the reported incident.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
L.E.A.'s Diner
State seizes Heuvelton diner for nonpayment of taxes
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office needs correctional officers to help operate the jail.
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Teens electrocuted and killed after truck crash in Oswego County
Rescue of six people in the St. Regis River in Akwesasne.
Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border

Latest News

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Mexican officials made the discovery Thursday while...
Border Patrol: 8 migrants found dead in Rio Grande at Texas
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
WWNY Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WWNY Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WWNY Library seeks historic items for 100th anniversary celebration