WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

A complete obituary with dates and times for services will follow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.