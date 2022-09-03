Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown

Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown.

The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Monday from 10 am to 1 pm prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Janet; his children Jeff (Lisa) Oatman, Camden, Rusty Oatman, Leesburg, VA, Suzette Parker, Watertown, Julie (Joseph) Deveines, Copenhagen, Tammy White, Sandy Creek and Jennifer Shoemaker, Watertown; his grandchildren Jonathon Oatman, Brandon and Corey Deveines, Bethany Gingerich, Nichole Covell, Phillip and Travis Clarke, Niles, Cameron, Shayla Oatman and Jessica Goutermout, Brittany Williams, Shane Scullen and Chase Oatman; his great grandchildren Jerek Shoemaker, Dawson Simmons, Carson and Benson Oatman, Myleigh Mills, Emma Pitts, Grayson Covell, Jaylee and Ryker Gingerich, Carter Williams, Liam Clarke; brother Robert Oatman, Adams; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Harold, Allan, Reginald, Gary and sisters Marilyn Elliott and Yvonne in infancy.

Norm was born in Adams Center August 19, 1942, a son to Harold and Louise Stokes Oatman. He graduated from Adams Center High School in 1961. Norman worked as a financial supervisor for Black Clawson, personnel director at Bomax, and retired as a rural letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Watertown.

He was a lifelong resident of Adams Center and was an active member of the Adams Center Volunteer Fire Department and the Fire Department’s Benevolent Association and a former member of the Adams Town board. He was one of the original officers of the Tyner baseball field in Adams Center. He was very active in children’s sports and was a Little League coach and a Pop Warner coach for many years. He was a chairperson for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Fund in the Town of Adams for five years.

He was a member of the Busy BG’s senior citizens social group. He was an avid hunter and golfer which he enjoyed and his two sons and grandsons are following in his footsteps. Norm was a LA Dodgers and New York Giants fan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Center Fire Department Benevolent Association or to Hospice of Jefferson County.

