Potsdam’s Porchfest has people jamming out this weekend

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It started as an idea during the COVID-19 pandemic: A way to bring back that concert like atmosphere while staying socially distant.

Now, Potsdam’s Porchfest is one of the more popular events to attend during Labor Day weekend.

“This is such a fun day because you can wander around. We’ve expanded into downtown a little bit more too, so just wandering the neighborhoods, seeing all the community, the porches, the music, and then, like finding our way to the park where there are other events going on,” said Kayla Riley, SLC Arts President of Board of Directors.

With more than 20 artists expanding multiple genres of music, Porchfest has something for everyone.

Whether its Spanish Flamenco in the park, to string quartets off the sidewalk, even rock bands grunging out on their deck.

Attendees like Natalie Pontikes have been looking forward to hearing the next artist play on Lawrence Avenue.

“We’re next door neighbors, so I hear him through the walls practicing and he sounds even better in person,” said Pontikes.

The festivities will be capped off by a concert at Ives Parks Saturday night.

A great way to rock out the end of summer in style.

