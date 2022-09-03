Richard Charles “Dick” O’Brien, 69, of Rochester

Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard Charles “Dick” O’Brien, 69, of Rochester, NY, passed away on September 2, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital.  Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10:00-11:30 at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. A funeral Mass to be held immediately following at 12 noon at the Church of the Visitation, officiated by Reverend Shane Lynch. Burial will follow at the Visitation Cemetery.  A complete obituary will follow once finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Richard C. O’Brien.

