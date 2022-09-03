Showing of sleds in Turin Saturday

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - In early September, snowmobiles probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind, but in Turin they’re the talk of the town.

On Saturday, enthusiasts flocked to the area looking to buy, sell, or just show off their antique sleds for the village’s 2nd Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.

“Everybody here has an addiction. It is a passion, too. Most people come out here because they love these machines from a year gone by. It reminds them of simpler times. Probably better times, too, where you could just go out and have fun without a worry in the world,” said Dustin Trusdell.

The event comes as a joint effort between the Turin Ridge Riders Snowmobile Club, and the Turin Volunteer Fire Department, who cooked up a feast for attendees.

“Whatever we make from the event will be split between the organizations,” said Turin Mayor Josh Leviker.

Some of the sleds have quite a story behind them. Take Garrett Coe’s 68 Arctic Cat Panther. It started out as spare parts in a bushel basket that he found in Cortland, New York. And now?

“The guy says ‘Well, you ain’t gonna restore it or put it together. You’ll just sabotage it.’ I said ‘No, I think my dad and I are gonna put it together.’ I’ve never seen this guy since, but if I did, I’d say ‘Hey, remember that sled? Because it’s right there,’” said Coe.

For Carmen Russo, one vintage snowmobile is far more than a hobby. His work on his 1972 Polaris 530 SS Charger is the main way he honors his late father who taught him to ride back when he was 7-years-old.

“When he passed away I wanted to find the same sled he taught me on. It was a 4 year adventure and I eventually found one in Wyoming,” said Russo.

Whether they’re from Carthage, Canada, or Connecticut, just about everyone in Turin Saturday shared a love of snowmobiles. But they were set apart by their unique stories.

