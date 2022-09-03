Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon.

The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page.

The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes 97 and 189.

Adams and Lorraine fire responded to the crash along with South Jeff Rescue and State Police.

