After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “Nacoma. She’s a best friend that’s what she is, she takes care of me.”

Nacoma and Denise Heise have been best friends for five years. She’s one of 7 horses on their ranch.

“She’s just a wonderful, wonderful horse,” said Denise.

But a couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together allowed them to get out.

“They were in the hay field, which is right back there. This happened at night,” said Denise.

She says when the horses circled back to get back in the pen, Nacoma was nowhere to be found. It was a worrisome thought since she is partially blind.

“Lots of friends and neighbors that came and helped me many, many days,” said Denise.

The search went on for 10 days, and Heise says her neighbors were out searching for Nacoma in four-wheelers while her and her husband did both a land and air search simultaneously.

Then on one Sunday morning, a breakthrough:

“He was circling and was telling me from the phone to keep going and where to go. I came out and crawled out from under this brush, and there she was. I called her and she looked up and started to come towards me and I went towards her and I hugged her, and put her halter on and tried to get her home,” said Denise.

Although Nacoma is partially blind, Heise believes it didn’t stop her from using survival instincts.

“She doesn’t spook at things, and so I think just her being her, she found water where she needed to, she was trying to make it home,” said Denise.

Now that she is back home, their bond can continue to grow even stronger.

“She kept trying but she couldn’t get back, but it’s good she’s back now. She’s been an absolute blessing, just a wonderful horse,” said Denise.

