Blues in the Bay brings people out to enjoy tunes

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in Alexandria Bay this weekend, the sound of blues could be heard throughout the village.

The Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce has been hosting it’s annual Blues in the Bay festival on James Street to cap off the summer.

On Sunday, it featured the Double Barrel Blues band, which partners with the chamber to put on the event every year.

People came out in droves to enjoy the jam session, some saying there’s nothing like dancing to the blues.

“We’ve been coming out for three years, love the blues with my friends from Syracuse, New York, and I love the blues because I never knew I had rhythm until I heard the blues,” said Gloria Halko.

If you haven’t made it out yet this weekend, the fest will run into Labor Day Monday with an all star jam happening from 1 - 4 PM.

