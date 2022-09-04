Claudia J. Barber, 77, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Claudia J. Barber, 77, a resident of 23 East High Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Barber passed away Sunday at the University of Vermont Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Claudia J. Barber.

