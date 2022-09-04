DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of Chase Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road unexpectedly passed away Thursday,...
DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road unexpectedly passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road unexpectedly passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home.

DaWayne was born on November 22, 1990 in Richmond, VA, son of James A. “Kipp” Alexander and the late Darlene D. Alexander.

He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School and was a bus driver for St. Lawrence ARC.

DaWayne was known for his love for music which he shared with his brothers and many friends. He enjoyed family cookouts and playing with all his nieces and nephews, and was the best uncle, father, son and brother you could ever ask for. He was the biggest teddy bear in the world and would do anything for anyone. He loved to play basketball with the boys and make you laugh with his stories and jokes.

DaWayne is survived by his companion Amanda Locey; two children, Tre’von C. Alexander and his newborn baby Elien D. Alexander; his father James “Kipp” Alexander of Chase Mills; his brothers Devin Newkirk of Potsdam; and Kipper J. and Tiffany Alexander of Norfolk; his nieces and nephews Maiesha, Michael, Deontae, Alonzo, DeAndre, Tatiana, Devontae and Carter K.

He is also survived by his grandmothers Pearl Alexander and Mary Newkirk, both of Chase Mills, and his cousin Marquis Jones and family of Massena.

DaWayne was predeceased by his mother Darlene on January 20, 2022.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. There will be a celebration of life service for DaWayne at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Heuvelton hosts annual Labor Day Parade
Blues in the Bay brings people out to enjoy tunes
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
Hochul, Gillibrand announce more funding for child care
Candles
Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown

Obituaries

A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
If you found yourself in Alexandria Bay this weekend, the sound of blues could be heard...
Blues in the Bay brings people out to enjoy tunes
Candles
Claudia J. Barber, 77, of Norfolk
Candles
Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, of Norfolk
Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena,...
Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg
Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing...
Mildred Janise McLean, 92, of Canton