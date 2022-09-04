DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of Chase Mills

DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road unexpectedly passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - DaWayne A. Alexander, 31, of 424 Tiernan Ridge Road unexpectedly passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at his home.

DaWayne was born on November 22, 1990 in Richmond, VA, son of James A. “Kipp” Alexander and the late Darlene D. Alexander.

He was a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School and was a bus driver for St. Lawrence ARC.

DaWayne was known for his love for music which he shared with his brothers and many friends. He enjoyed family cookouts and playing with all his nieces and nephews, and was the best uncle, father, son and brother you could ever ask for. He was the biggest teddy bear in the world and would do anything for anyone. He loved to play basketball with the boys and make you laugh with his stories and jokes.

DaWayne is survived by his companion Amanda Locey; two children, Tre’von C. Alexander and his newborn baby Elien D. Alexander; his father James “Kipp” Alexander of Chase Mills; his brothers Devin Newkirk of Potsdam; and Kipper J. and Tiffany Alexander of Norfolk; his nieces and nephews Maiesha, Michael, Deontae, Alonzo, DeAndre, Tatiana, Devontae and Carter K.

He is also survived by his grandmothers Pearl Alexander and Mary Newkirk, both of Chase Mills, and his cousin Marquis Jones and family of Massena.

DaWayne was predeceased by his mother Darlene on January 20, 2022.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time. There will be a celebration of life service for DaWayne at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

