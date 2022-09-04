Gregory Richard Sargent, 37, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Sargent passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gregory Richard Sargent, age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at a date to be announced at the convenience of the family. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Sargent passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

Amongst Greg’s survivors are his fiancé, Danielle Warren; his parents, Mike and Molly Sargent of Ogdensburg, NY; his siblings, Chris Sargent and his wife, Kim, and Emily Sargent; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Janice Sargent of Ogdensburg, NY; his three beloved nieces and nephews, Rocko, Marley and Hynes, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was born on May 10, 1985 in Ogdensburg, the son of Michael and Maryanne Hynes Sargent. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2003. He attended Alfred University. He worked as a bartender and for Donut King as well as Howe’s Construction Company. Greg enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs, the Yankees, and SU Basketball. He loved spending time at the family camp on the St. Lawrence River and his dog, Chief.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.