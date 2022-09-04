Heuvelton hosts annual Labor Day Parade

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The Village of Heuvelton held it’s annual Labor Day Parade Sunday afternoon.

Those in attendance on State Street could see some parade participants, like members of the high school marching band, wearing Mickey and Minnie ears, or having the beloved characters adorn their floats to incorporate this year’s theme of Disney.

A committee of local residents has been putting on the parade along with other festivities for about a decade for local people to enjoy

