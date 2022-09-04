Hochul, Gillibrand announce more funding for child care

A new statewide campaign looks to highlight additional funding for childcare providers and...
A new statewide campaign looks to highlight additional funding for childcare providers and families.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new statewide campaign looks to highlight additional funding for childcare providers and families.

Governor Kathy Hochul and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand launched the initiative earlier this week. It highlights that eligibility for child care assistance was expanded this month to include families earning up to 300% of the federal poverty level and a second round of federal child care provider grants.

Also, as of this month, a family of four earning up to $83,250 is now eligible for child care assistance when previously, the threshold was about $55 thousand or less.

“At least there’s an acknowledgement. There’s a sense of responsibility from government to help lift the burden on families, not just because it’s the right thing to do, but women in the workforce are part of an economic engine that we can no longer have suppressed because that’s what’s been happening,” said Hochul.

“This is direct money to providers so they can stay in business. So they can offer more slots, offer more jobs to more teachers, to early childhood educators. it allows them to expand facilities, it allows them to do whatever they need to get their childcare center up and running,” said Gillibrand.

All child care programs, and more than 900 providers, that were licensed by January 1st of this year can apply for these grant opportunities.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon.
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
According to the International Joint Commission, water levels on Lake Ontario are 6 to 7 inches...
Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect

Latest News

The Village of Heuvelton held it’s annual Labor Day Parade Sunday afternoon.
Heuvelton hosts annual Labor Day Parade
The Indian River Warriors opened their 2002 high school football season Saturday afternoon in...
Saturday Sports: Indian River Football claims first win of the season
Saturday Sports: Indian River Football claims first win of the season
It started as an idea during the COVID-19 pandemic: A way to bring back that concert like...
Potsdam’s Porchfest has people jamming out this weekend