Mildred Janise McLean, 92, of Canton

Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mildred Janise McLean, age 92, of Canton, will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 2:00PM with Rev. Walter Smith at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will follow in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Mrs. McLean passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Robert F. McLean, Sr.; her children, Suzanne McLean, Kirk McLean, Alex McLean, Debbie McLean and her companion, Scott Jandreau, Wayne McLean, Jan McLean, and Melinda Curtis and her husband, Duane; her grandchildren, Patrick, Justin, Jimmy, Matthew, Julian, Kirk Jr., Charlotte, April, Jolene and her companion, Herby and her children, Kegan Perry and Jace Compo, Elizabeth and her companion, Spencer, Garrett and his companion, Makenzi, Harrison and his companion, Kristi, Mollie and her husband, Zack, Chloe, and Peyton; three brothers, Aldin, Lyle, and Edsel Swenson; and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her son, Robert F. McLean Jr. and her great-grandson, Christopher.

Mildred was born on April 12, 1930, in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Martin and Mildred Grenlin Swenson. She attended local schools. For many years, Mildred was a homemaker and went back to attain her GED in 1984. She then went to work as a home health aide for Health Services of Northern NY, out of Potsdam for several years.

The family of Mildred wishes to extend a special thank you to Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg and Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Massena, NY.

Mildred enjoyed auctions, yard sales and collecting antiques.

Donations may be made in Mildred’s memory to the Salvation Army, 401 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.