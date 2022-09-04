Rain showers for most on Labor Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain chances will start to increase as we get past midnight tonight.

Monday we will start out with rain showers for most which will last most of the morning hours. The important thing to know is that from State Route 3 South has the best chance of widespread rain in the morning while North of State Route 3 will see scatted showers. Highs Monday will stay in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tuesday which is the first day of school for many will start out with cloudy skies. By time school lets out Tuesday most of the cloud cover will have cleared out with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday through Friday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next weekend is looking dry with a few clouds Saturday and Sunday.

