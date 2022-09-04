Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning in Cooperstown.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Ricky L. Goodspeed.

