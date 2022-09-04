Saturday Sports: Indian River Football claims first win of the season

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) -The Indian River Warriors opened their 2002 high school football season Saturday afternoon in Potsdam, where they faced Beekmantown in a non-league contest.

Eagles quarterback Nate Paralment finds Payton View down the left sideline for a 35 yard touchdown.

Corbin Willett buries the extra point: 7-0 Beekmantown.

With the Warriors up 8-7, Derek Jones breaks containment and scampers 20 yards for the touchdown: 14-7 Warriors.

It’s Jones again, this time converting the 2 point conversion: 16-7 Indian River.

Warriors go on to double up Beekmantown 30-15.

The St. Lawrence Saints opened their 2022 season, hosting Endicott.

Danny Lawther hits TJ Cornacchia with a 27 yard pass for the first down.

Then it’s Lawther airing it out and finding Robert Coll for the 41 yard completion.

Endicott scores first when Ryan Smith drills the field goal: 3-0.

On the next drive, Anthony Caggianelli rushes right 12 yards for the touchdown: 12-0.

Then it was Clayton Merengi taking it in from 12 yards out: 17-0.

Endicott goes on to blank St. Lawrence 27-0.

In women’s college soccer action from Canton, The Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Colby Sawyer.

The game was scoreless in the 2nd half when Natalie Schock dents the back of the net to give the assist to Emma Casey: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

The Lady Saints move to 2-0 on the season as they shut out Colby Sawyer 1-0.

Up the road in Potsdam, a battle for bragging rights as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted SUNY Potsdam.

In the 2nd half there was no score when Angelina Fahrenkrug tickles twine, assisted by Sarah Kohls, Clarkson goes on top 1-0.

20 minutes later, Lillian Gillett unloads from point blank range: 2-0 Clarkson.

The Lady Golden Knights go on to blank SUNY Potsdam by a final score of 2-0.

Over on the men’s side, the Clarkson Golden Knights looking to move to 2-0 on the season as they hosted Keene State.

Scoreless in the 2nd half, it was Clarkson with a penalty kick and Simon Falck buries it, putting the Golden Knights in front 1-0.

That would be all the scoring in this one as Clarkson blanks Keene State 1-0.

