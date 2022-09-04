Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Elmer, 85, Watertown, widow of Carlton Elmer, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.

Calling hours are Wednesday September 7th, from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Champion Hillside Cemetery.

Mrs. Elmer is a retired Assistant Manager at J.C. Penny in the Salmon Run Mall.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

