Shirley Elmer, 85, of Watertown
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Elmer, 85, Watertown, widow of Carlton Elmer, passed away Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at her home with her family at her side.
Calling hours are Wednesday September 7th, from 4 pm - 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be10 am Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Champion Hillside Cemetery.
Mrs. Elmer is a retired Assistant Manager at J.C. Penny in the Salmon Run Mall.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
