Valerie D. Loveitt, 69, of Ogdensburg

Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Valerie D. Loveitt, Age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022 with her loving husband by her side. At this time, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Ogdensburg, NY and her stepmother, Marie Michael, of Tamarac, FL. She is predeceased by her parents, Morris Michael and Olga (Mair) Michael.

Valerie was born on February 18, 1953, in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Morris and Olga Mair Michael. She graduated from Roslyn High School in 1971. She went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree from SUNY Geneseo in 1975 and did her graduate work at SUNY Potsdam. She started working for BOCES in 1978 as a special education teacher and retired in 2006.

She enjoyed watching movies, especially the SY-FY and horror genre, as well as gardening and spending time with her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with the children that she taught.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the World Wildlife Foundation, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180.

Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

