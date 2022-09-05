Blues in the Bay wraps up Labor Day Monday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - All weekend, people have been catching a little end of summer blues in Alexandria Bay.

The 21st Annual Blues in the Bay Music Festival wrapped up Labor Day Monday.

The Double Barrel Blues Band doubled up performances this weekend, capping off the festival on Monday.

Other local artists took the stage with the band for an all-star jam session between 1-4 PM Monday afternoon.

Organizer Mary Compeau says she is honored to continue a tradition that started more than two decades ago.

”21 years ago, Michael John Cavallerio and Garnet Grims started this event, and they put their heart and soul into this music festival, and if it were not for those two men, this would not be possible,” said Compeau.

Half a dozen artists played over the course of the four day event.

