Celebrating Labor Day with a parade in Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Some small showers didn’t stop the North Country from celebrating Labor Day.

In Adams, the Adams Fire Department hosted it’s annual Labor Day parade Monday morning.

It featured the Fort Drum Marching Band and a new fire engine for the Adams Fire Department.

It also included things on the quirkier side, like the Media Shriners.

The parade is part of a weekend long fundraising event for the fire department.

“We’ve always had a parade on the morning of Labor Day, nothing like it was fifty or sixty years ago, when everybody stayed in town, now everybody goes away in the holidays, so it’s difficult, but it’s still a great time and we make a fair amount of funds for the fire department, so it’s a good event,” said Bob Simpson.

This weekends’ festivities marked 114 years of tradition in Adams.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.