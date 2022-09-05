Cool with off-&-on rain

Labor Day AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re going to hang on to summer, but not today. Today feels like fall.

You might get a little damp if you have outdoor Labor Day activities. We’ll have light rain here and there.

It will be cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain will be heavier in central New York, where it’s the last day for the New York State Fair. There’s a risk of thunderstorms. Highs will be around 70.

It will be another comfortable night for sleeping. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and 75.

It will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the 80s on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

